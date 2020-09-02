A look at violence against police: 6 U.S. officers shot in last 4 days

MIAMI (NewsNation) — It was a dangerous weekend for police officers from coast to coast.

Graphic body camera video showed an officer getting shot in Daytona Beach, Florida on Saturday. The officer was wearing a bullet proof vest and survived.

Police say officers were trying to locate a shooting suspect when the incident occurred.

The suspect was shot and killed by police.



“A few more inches up and it could have hit him in the neck or the face. Thank God the body armor did its job,” said Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri.

Also on Saturday, 29-year-old St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon was shot in the head and killed while searching for a shooting victim.

The officer’s family released a hand written statement that read:

“He is a hero to many, but most importantly to his loving wife and three incredible children. The loss of this great man is felt deeply within the St. Louis community and we ask for your prayers and support in the days ahead.”

On Sunday, two Chicago officers were shot in the chest while trying to arrest a person with a gun during a traffic stop, according to police.

A sergeant rushed the officers to the hospital in the back of his squad car and both officers survived.

“We are hyper-vigilant anyway as a profession. But when officers are shot here and other parts of the country, it makes us even more concerned about the safety of our officers,” said Chicago Police Supt. David Brown.

In California, the Oakland Police Department tweeted that rocks, bottles, lasers, and shields were used to assault officers during a protest Sunday.

In Washington DC, police say five of their officers were hurt over the weekend after they were hit with rocks, bricks, and fireworks during protests.

Officers across the country say they are on high alert. So far this year, 33 officers have been killed in the line of duty, according to the FBI. Last year, 30 officers were killed from January through August 28th.

While officer deaths are almost the same year over year, the number of assaults on officers has gone up.

“I saw back in July we were up almost thirty percent in assaults on police officers. I can imagine in the next few weeks and this weekend alone that number will rise,” said Brian Higgins, professor John Jay College.

The suspect who police say killed the St. Louis officer is in custody and charged with murder.

The suspect investigators say shot the two Chicago police officers is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.