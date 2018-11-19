AAA: 54 million Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving, the most since 2005

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved

AAA projects 54.3 million Americans will be hitting the roads, rails, waterways and skies for the Thanksgiving holiday, a 4.8 percent increase over last year.

Many are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving.

AAA reports the 2018 holiday weekend will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume in more than a dozen years (since 2005), with 2.5 million more people traveling.

“Consumers have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season: higher wages, more disposable income and rising levels of household wealth,” said Bill Sutherland, AAA Travel senior vice president. “This is translating into more travelers kicking off the holiday season with a Thanksgiving getaway, building on a positive year for the travel industry.”

The Thanksgiving holiday period is defined as Wednesday, November 21 to Sunday, November 25.

In most cases, the best days to travel will be on Thanksgiving Day, Friday or Saturday. Drivers should expect increased travel times on Sunday as most holiday travelers will be making their way home after the long weekend.