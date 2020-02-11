Abducted 3-year-old found safe inside car on I-10 in Florida

APOPKA, Fla. (AP) – Florida state troopers say they have safely recovered a 3-year-old girl who was abducted in central Florida, finding her hours later inside a vehicle they stopped on an interstate in the north part of the state.

Authorities say the child was taken from her father’s front yard around 6 a.m. Monday and found later on Interstate 10 near the state capital of Tallahassee.

The father told police he’d gone inside to get his keys and when he went back outside, he saw a man driving away with the girl.

News outlets reported four adults in the vehicle were taken into custody.

