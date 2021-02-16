About 100 animals die in Indiana pet store fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIN) – An estimated 100 animals died of smoke inhalation during a fire at an Indiana pet story Monday night.

When Indianapolis firefighters arrived at what initially was dispatched as a fire alarm, they found heavy smoke in Uncle Bill’s Pet Center.

While the fire was under control within an hour, it was too late to save the animals, which included about 40 dogs, 25 parakeets, rabbits and others, officials said. 

Multiple reptiles, fish, a guinea pig and an office cat survived. The live animals were removed and taken for evaluation by an Uncle Bill’s veterinarian.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

