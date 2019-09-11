Aerial video shows extensive storm damage in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The National Weather Service is confirming that at least one tornado hit the city of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, overnight.

The weather service confirmed an EF-2 tornado with winds of about 125 mph hit a portion of the city.

You can see the roof missing on part of Avera’s Behavioral Health and Heart Hospital buildings near 69th Street and Louise Avenue.

You can also see Advance Auto Parts and Plaza 41, where the tornado appears to have touched down in the middle of the buildings. There is extensive damage to Pizza Ranch, The Original Pancake House and Tuesday Morning.

The owner of Pizza Ranch says that his insurance agent believes the entire Plaza 41 will have to be torn down and it may take up to eight months before businesses can reopen.