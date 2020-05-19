Airplane lands on I-470 in Missouri, traffic lanes closed

Breaking News
LEES SUMMIT, Mo. (WDAF) – An airplane landed on the interstate in Lee’s Summit, Missouri Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic cameras showed a yellow and white dual-engine airplane parked in the northbound lanes of I-470 just south of Northeast Colbern Road.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a pilot was making his final approach to land at the Lee’s Summit airport when he experienced sudden engine failure in one of two engines. No one was injured.

