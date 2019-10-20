Albuquerque veteran shares sweet moment with his dog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque veteran recieved a surprise during a difficult time Friday.
Veteran John Vincent was admitted into a hospice center this week. Since Vincent has no family, his beloved dog Patch had to be surrendered to Animal Welfare.
Vincent wanted to see patch one last time. So Animal Welfare dropped by with dog Thursday to create this heartwarming moment between the two. Patch is now looking for a new home.
