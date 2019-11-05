All girls college no longer kicking out transgender students

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSLS) – A private women’s university in Virginia has announced a new policy for transgender students.
Under the new guidelines at Hollins University, enrolled students who transition from female to male will no longer be required to transfer to another institution and can remain enrolled to earn their degree.
As for applicants transitioning from male to female, they no longer have to complete a full surgical transition before being eligible for admission.
The chairwoman of the board of trustees says the changes recognize gender plurality while maintaining the university’s identity as a women’s college.
LATEST STORIES:
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Quiet weather Tuesday before rain chances return
- City looks at baseball stadium e-scooter and bicycle parking
- Taylor’s Takeaways: Chiefs snap home losing streak, Butker thrives
- Political parties make final push to get Sedgwick Co. voters to the polls
- Brewer, Bremaud lead Shockers in exhibition win