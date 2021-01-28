All12 Courtside: Conference play back in full swing

After a COVID-induced halt to all the conference games, The Big 12 is back with several huge conference games this week.

The Baylor Bears had home court advantage this week and took advantage of it. The Bears outplayed Oklahoma State in the second half Saturday. They went on a 17-1 run to comeback and win at home. The Cowboys only had 8 players available for the game because of COVID-19 issues.

Tuesday, K-State traveled to Waco, and likely wished they’d stayed home. The Bears opened the game on a 41-7 run and obliterated the Wildcats. The final score of 107-59 is the Wildcats worst lost in its basketball program.

Better news for the Sooners as Oklahoma appeared in the Top 25 this week for the first time in two years. The team faces quite the run of games if they hope to stay there. They are in the middle of a rugged stretch of playing seven ranked opponents in eight games.

Kansas finds itself at an unfamiliar spot — out of the top ten and in the bottom half of the conference standings.

Texas and Iowa State also down players because of COVID. Texas was also down a head coach. Shaka Smart couldn’t coach his team this week after being diagnosed with the virus.