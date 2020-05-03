AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old Alabama girl believed to have been abducted

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WHNT/WKRN) — Police in Alabama need the public’s help in locating a missing 6-year-old girl from Centreville.

An AMBER Alert was issued Saturday for Miy’Angel Crutchfield. Miy’Angel is described to be 4-feet tall and about 90 pounds. She is possibly wearing pink lounge pants, a white shirt. She is missing two front teeth and her hair is half braided.

Authorities believe she was taken around 9 a.m. Saturday by 22-year-old Jasmine Denise Crutchfield. Jasmine is a black female with MJKS tattoed on her wrist. Authorities say they believe they are traveling in a silver Sedan with Ohio plates and may be headed toward Ohio.

Centreville is located in rural Bibb County, an hour southwest of Birmingham.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Centreville, Alabama Police Department at (205) 926-3129, or call 911.

