Amber Alert issued for baby after 3 women killed in South Florida

National / World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by Miami-Dade Police Department shows Andrew Caballeiro. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 for a father and baby who’ve been missing since three women were found shot to death. Miami-Dade officers have been searching for 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro since three women were found killed in a home, spokesman Lee Cowart said. The alert says 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro was missing. The father is related to at least one of the women but has not been named as a suspect. (Miami-Dade Police Department via AP)

MIAMI (AP) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a father and baby who’ve been missing since three women were found shot to death.

Miami-Dade police say officers had been searching for 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro since three women were found shot and killed in a home on 187th Avenue. Wednesday morning’s alert says 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro was missing.

The father is related to at least one of the women but has not been named as a suspect. He’s believed to be traveling in a white van with decals saying “Nesty School Services” and “Caution: Transporting Children.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

