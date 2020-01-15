Live Now
AMBER ALERT: ‘Possible abduction’ of 11-year-old girl in Springfield

by: Ariana Tourangeau and Nancy Asiamah

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Charlotte Moccia was last seen being forced into a car by a white or Hispanic man around 1:26 p.m., not long after getting off the school bus at Princeton and Amherst streets. She was returning home from Hampden Charter School.

A home surveillance video shared by Springfield Police shows Charlotte walking alone on Tuesday, holding a white jacket. The video also shows a blue car driving slowly behind her a couple of feet away. Police believe the blue car is connected with her abduction on Wednesday. The man walking in the video is not a suspect, police say.

Charlotte has long brown hair, approximately 4’2″ and weighs 60 pounds. Police say she may be wearing a white fur-lined jacket, khaki pants, a dark shirt that may have the logo of the Hampden Charter School on it (pictured below). She may have a school-issued laptop with her.

(Photo: Massachusetts State Police)

State Police say the investigation suggests a white or Hispanic man was walking behind Moccia and forced her into the back of an older dark blue Honda, possibly a civic, with tinted windows, no front plate, distinctive aftermarket rims, and a moon roof. Police believe the car may have been driven by a white or light-skinned Hispanic woman.

If you have any information please call 911 or Text-A-Tip anonymously by typing “CRIMES” and then SOLVE.

  • (Photo: Springfield Police Department)
  • (Photo: Springfield Police Department)
  • (Photo: Massachusetts State Police)

