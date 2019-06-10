American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max cancellations

The nation’s largest airline has announced it will keep the Boeing 737 Max out of service through early September.

American Airlines, which had canceled Boeing 737 Max flights through August 19, will now keep the planes on the ground through September 3.

The order will effect about 115 flights per day.

In March, the plane was grounded worldwide after two deadly crashes, one in Indonesia and another in Ethiopia, claimed 346 lives.

While crashes have been linked to M-CAS anti-stall software used on the planes, Boeing has yet to complete a certification test flight and formally submit upgraded software and training changes to the Federal Aviation Administration.