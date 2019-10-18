An Iowa company apologizes for animal bloood filling neighbors

LESTINA, Iowa (KSNW) – An Iowa company is apologizing after animal blood flooded its neighbor’s basement.

The owners bought the butcher shop in April and say they were following procedures the previous owner had been doing for a decade.

The company is closing the drain that connects to its neighbors.

They are working with their insurance to reimburse the family.

