Anti-vaccination teen contracts chicken pox

(WLWT) A northern Kentucky teen who was banned from school after refusing to get a chickenpox vaccination due to religious beliefs came down with the illness last week, his attorney said Wednesday.

Jerome Kunkel, a student at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Assumption Academy, first started showing chickenpox symptoms last week but has since been cleared by a doctor and returned to school, his attorney said.

“It was kind of ridiculous, because they issued the ban for 21 days, then it got extended longer because another kid came down with the chicken pox, so then it went on for longer. Towards the end of the ban, I actually got the chicken pox which should have extended the ban, but for some reason they didn’t,” Kunkel said.

A chickenpox outbreak in March at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Assumption Academy prompted state health officials to order unvaccinated students to stay away from school.

Kunkel’s family filed a lawsuit against the Northern Kentucky Health Department after officials said any students without proof of vaccination or proof of immunity against the chickenpox will not be allowed to attend school until 21 days after the onset of a rash for the last ill student or staff member.