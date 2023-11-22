DALLAS (AP) — Just minutes after President John F. Kennedy was fatally shot as his motorcade rolled through downtown Dallas, Associated Press reporter Peggy Simpson rushed to the scene and immediately attached herself to the police officers who had converged on the building from which a sniper’s bullets had been fired.

Peggy Simpson poses for a portrait, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Washington. Simpson, a former Associated Press reporter, is among the last surviving witnesses to the events surrounding the assassination of Kennedy are among those sharing their stories as the nation marks the 60th anniversary. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

“I was sort of under their armpit,” Simpson said, noting that every time she was able to get any information from them, she would rush to a pay phone to call her editors, and then “go back to the cops.”

Simpson, now 84, is among the last surviving witnesses who are sharing their stories as the nation marks the 60th anniversary of the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination on Wednesday.

“A tangible link to the past is going to be lost when the last voices from that time period are gone,” said Stephen Fagin, curator at The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, which tells the story of the assassination from the Texas School Book Depository, where Lee Harvey Oswald’s sniper’s perch was found.

“So many of the voices that were here, even 10 years ago, to share their memories — law enforcement officials, reporters, eyewitnesses — so many of those folks have passed away,” he said.

U.S. President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline smile as they drive with Governor John Connally of Texas from Love Field airport, Dallas, Texas, Nov. 22, 1963. (AP Photo)

FILE – This Nov. 22, 1963 file photo shows President John F. Kennedy riding in motorcade with first lady Jacqueline Kenndy before he was shot in Dallas, Texas. The Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack is by far the most memorable moment shared by television viewers during the past 50 years, a study released on Wednesday, July 11, 2012 concluded. The only thing that came close was President John F. Kennedy’s assassination and its aftermath in 1963, but that was only for the people aged 55 and over who experienced the events as they happened instead of replayed as an historical artifact. (AP Photo, file)

Secret servicemen standing on running boards follow the presidential limousine carrying President John F. Kennedy, right, rear seat, and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, left, as well as Texas Gov. John Connally and his wife, Nellie, in Dallas, Texas, Nov. 22, 1963. Moments later, President John F. Kennedy was shot by an assassin. (AP Photo/Jim Altgens)

This overhead view of President Kennedy’s car in Dallas motorcade on Nov. 22, 1963, was Warren Commission Exhibit No. 698. Special agent Clinton J. Hill is shown riding atop the rear of the limousine. The Warren Commission said agent Hil had to leave the left front running board of the President’s follow-up car four times because of dense crowds to ride on the rear of the presidential limousine. (AP Photo)

FILE – Seen through the foreground convertible’s windshield, President John F. Kennedy’s hand reaches toward his head within seconds of being fatally shot as first lady Jacqueline Kennedy holds his forearm as the motorcade proceeds along Elm Street past the Texas School Book Depository in Dallas, on Nov. 22, 1963. Some of the last surviving witnesses to the events surrounding the assassination of Kennedy are among those sharing their stories as the nation marks the 60th anniversary. Associated Press reporter Peggy Simpson said she rushed to the scene that day, staying with police as they converged on the Texas School Book Depository,(AP Photo/James W. “Ike” Altgens, File)

FILE – In this Friday, Nov. 22, 1963 file photo, President John F. Kennedy slumps down in the back seat of the Presidential limousine as it speeds along Elm Street toward the Stemmons Freeway overpass in Dallas after being fatally shot. First lady Jacqueline Kennedy leans over the president as Secret Service agent Clint Hill pushes her back to her seat. “She’s going to go flying off the back of the car,” Hill thought as he tried to secure the first lady. (AP Photo/James W. “Ike” Altgens)

FILE – The limousine carrying mortally wounded President John F. Kennedy races toward the hospital seconds after he was shot, Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas. The 60th anniversary of President Kennedy’s assassination, marked on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, finds his family, and the country, at a moment many would not have imagined in JFK’s lifetime. (AP Photo/Justin Newman, File)

The casket containing the body of slain U.S. President John F. Kennedy is moved to a Navy ambulance from the Presidential plane which arrived from Dallas, Tex, where Kennedy was assassinated, to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on Nov. 22, 1963. U.S. First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy is behind on the elevator. Attorney General Robert Kennedy, his brother, is beside her. Lawrence O’Brien of the White House staff is at the right. Secret Service men are directly behind the casket. (AP Photo)

Several sprays of flowers lie on a grassy plot just opposite the busy Dallas Street where President Kennedy was assassinated, Nov. 23, 1963 in Dallas. One bore an unsigned card with the words, ?We Grieve.? Looking at the flowers, left to right, are Mrs. T.M. Weaver of Dallas and Mr. and Mrs. A.R. Lawrence of Lubbock. Kennedy?s slayer fired from window at far right, second story from top, of building in background. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this Nov. 22, 1963, file photo, Lyndon B. Johnson is sworn in as President of the United States of America in the cabin of the presidential plane as Mrs. Jacqueline Kennedy stands at his side in Dallas, Texas. Judge Sarah T. Hughes, a Kennedy appointee to the Federal court, left, administers the oath. In background, from left are, Jack Valenti, administrative assistant to Johnson; Rep. Albert Thomas, D-Texas.; Mrs. Johnson; and Rep. Jack Brooks, D-Texas. (Cecil Stoughton/The White House via AP, File)

Jacqueline Kennedy stands with bloodstains on her clothes next to her brother-in-law, attorney general Robert Kennedy as the coffin (unseen) carrying the body of President John F Kennedy is placed in an ambulance after arriving at Andrews Air Force base in Washington D.C. on Nov. 22, 1963. The President was shot dead as he and his wife drove through the streets of Dallas, Texas, by a hidden assassin. (AP Photo)

Front pages of seven British national daily newspapers in London, November 22, 1963, blare the news of U.S. President John Kennedy’s assassination. Each front page carried an Associated Press cable photo of the scene in the President’s car as his wife Jacqueline bent over him just after he was struck by bullets in the neck and head. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this Sunday, Nov. 24, 1963 file photo, Jacqueline Kennedy kisses the casket of her husband, President John F. Kennedy, lying in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, accompanied by their daughter Caroline, kneeling alongside. (AP Photo/Henry L. Griffin, File)

As the American flag is lifted from the casket of slain U.S. President John F. Kennedy, his widow Jacqueline Kennedy reacts under her black veil, on November 25, 1963, at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia. At her side is U.S. Attorney General and brother of the late president, Robert Kennedy. (AP Photo)

Simpson, former U.S. Secret Service Agent Clint Hill and others are featured in “JFK: One Day in America,” a three-part series from National Geographic released this month that pairs their recollections with archival footage, some of which has been colorized for the first time. Director Ella Wright said that hearing from those who were there helps tell the “behind the scenes” story that augments archival footage.

“We wanted people to really understand what it felt like to be back there and to experience the emotional impact of those events,” Wright said.

People still flock to Dealey Plaza, which the presidential motorcade was passing through when Kennedy was killed.

“The assassination certainly defined a generation,” Fagin said. “For those people who lived through it and came of age in the 1960s, it represented a significant shift in American culture.”

President Joe Biden, who was in college when Kennedy was killed, recalled on Wednesday being “glued to the news in silence” along with his fellow students.

“On this day, we remember that he saw a nation of light, not darkness; of honor, not grievance; a place where we are unwilling to postpone the work that he began and that we all must now carry forward,” Biden said in a statement.

On the day of the assassination, Simpson had originally been assigned to attend an evening fundraising dinner for Kennedy in Austin. With time on her hands before she needed to leave Dallas, she was sent to watch the presidential motorcade, but she wasn’t near Dealey Plaza.

Simpson had no idea that anything out of the ordinary had happened until she arrived at The Dallas Times Herald’s building where the AP’s office was located. Stepping off an elevator, she heard a newspaper receptionist say, “All we know is that the president has been shot,” and then heard the paper’s editor briefing the staff.

She raced to the AP office in time to watch over the bureau chief’s shoulder as he filed the news to the world, and then ran out to the Texas School Book Depository to track down more information.

Later, at police headquarters, she said, she witnessed “just a wild, crazy chaotic, unfathomable scene.” Reporters had filled the hallways where an officer walked through with Oswald’s rifle held aloft. The suspect’s mother and wife arrived, and at one point authorities held a news conference where Oswald was asked questions by reporters.

“I was just with a great mass of other reporters, just trying to find any bit of information,” she said.

Two days later, Simpson was covering Oswald’s transfer from police headquarters to the county jail, when nightclub owner Jack Ruby burst forth from a gaggle of news reporters and shot the suspect dead.

As police officers wrestled with Ruby on the floor, Simpson rushed to a nearby bank of phones “and started dictating everything I saw to the AP editors,” she said. In that moment, she was just thinking about getting out the news.

“As an AP reporter, you just go for the phone, you can’t process anything at that point,” she said.

Simpson said she must have heard the gunshot but she can’t remember it.

“Probably Ruby was 2 or 3 feet away from me but I didn’t know him, didn’t see him, didn’t see him come out from the crowd of reporters,” she said.

Simpson’s recollections are included in an oral history collection at the Sixth Floor Museum that now includes about 2,500 recordings, according to Fagin.

The museum curator said Simpson is “a terrific example of somebody who was just where the action was that weekend and got caught up in truly historic events while simply doing her job as a professional journalist.”

Fagin said oral histories are still being recorded. Many of the more recent ones have been with people who were children in the ’60s and remembered hearing about the assassination while at school.

“It’s a race against time really to try to capture these recollections,” Fagin said.