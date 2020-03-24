WASHINGTON (WLNS) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for Special Agents who can bring unique skill sets from a broad range of backgrounds and career fields.
FBI Special Agents enforce more than 300 federal statutes and conduct national security investigations.
Special Agents work and conduct investigations in a variety of areas including counterterrorism, cybercrime, public corruption, counterintelligence, civil rights, violent crimes, organized crime, and crimes against children.
The FBI specifically encourages individuals with skills including science, technology, engineering, math, law enforcement, military, education, cybersecurity, healthcare, counseling, and accounting.
Some Special Agents use their foreign language skills to interview human trafficking victims, apply computer and technology skills to decipher malicious code, as well as use accounting skills to uncover hidden assets.
The FBI is always seeking applicants with special qualifications to become Special Agents.
After completing two years of investigations, some Special Agents choose to join teams including Hostage Rescue, the Bomb Tech Program, Evidence Response, and Operational Medic.
LATEST STORIES:
- Apply today: FBI needs Special Agents
- Coronavirus claims two former college basketball players
- Minor dies of coronavirus in what is believed to be first child death in US, health officials say
- Dow has best day since 1933 as Congress nears deal on aid
- President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Tuesday briefing