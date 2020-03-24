Apply today: FBI needs Special Agents

COLLEGE STATION (KXAN) - Former Texas A&M basketball player David Edwards has died in New York City from COVID-19, the coronavirus disease. Edwards' teammate and a former coach both announced the news on social media. The Dallas Morning News was the first to report the story in Texas.

Edwards played for Texas A&M from 1992-95, setting a school and Southwest Conference record in the 1993-94 season with 265 assists. It remains the most in school history for a single season.