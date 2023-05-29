(NEXSTAR) – Memorial Day, observed on the final Monday in May, honors those who have died in American wars. To mark the day, you may be wondering – how do I fly the United States flag?

Thankfully, we have the United States Code, which officially addresses dozens of subjects, including how Old Glory should be flown on Memorial Day.

According to the Code, the flag should fly at half-staff from sunrise until noon on Memorial Day.

Then, it should be “raised briskly” to the top of the staff until sunset, according to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

Memorial Day is only one of six occurrences in which the flag should be flown at half-staff, according to the American Flagpole & Flag Co. The others are Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15, Korean War Veterans Armistice Day on July 27, Patriot Day on September 11, Pearl Harbor Day on December 7, and any day when the president issues an order lowering the flag as a mark of respect for the death of a principal figure or others.

Regardless of the day, the American flag should only be displayed from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flagstaffs in the open. If it’s illuminated during the night hours, the flag can be displayed for 24 hours. When the flag is being raised, it should be done briskly, but when lowered, it should be done ceremoniously.

Flags displayed on a wall should hang so the union – the stars – are in the top left corner. When hanging in a window, the union should also be in the upper left corner when viewed from outside.

While no flag or pennant should be placed above the U.S. flag, there is an exception: During church services conducted by naval chaplains at sea for personnel of the Navy, the church pennant may be flown above the flag.