Arizona officer under investigation after punching woman, dragging her from car

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AVONDALE, Ariz. (NBC 12) - An Arizona police officer is being accused of police brutality after an incident with a woman during a traffic stop in Avondale, Arizona earlier this week.

According to NBC 12 News, an investigation has been launched after a video posted on social media shows the woman being punched by the officer and dragged out of her car.

The woman, Renee Armenta, was pulled over on a traffic violation and she was driving with a suspended license.

The Goodyear Police Department officer reportedly told authorities Armenta refused to get out of her vehicle and that she also resisted arrest. He also said he feared he was in danger of being assaulted.

However, Armenta tells NBC 12 News she wasn't told she was being arrested and she didn't understand why punched her.

Marijuana and a meth pipe were also reportedly found in the car.

According to the Goodyear Police Department, an outside agency is investigating the incident.

Learn more, here.