Arizona senator proposes porn tax to fund border wall Video

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - An Arizona State Senator has proposed a new law that would raise funds for a border wall by taxing pornography.

State Senator Gail Griffin's bill would require pornography distributors to block obscene material on the internet.

In order to access it, Arizona residents would have to prove they are 18 or over and pay a fee of at least $20.

According to the text of the bill, the money raised would be used to fund schools, law enforcement and for a border wall.

In a response to a request for an interview, Griffin wrote via email "the language for HB2444 was at the request of a constituent. The Bill is not going anywhere. There is no story here."

