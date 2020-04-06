Arkansas cancels in-person classes through end of school year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Monday that all Arkansas schools will be closed for in-person classes through the end of the semester.

The governor previously announced April 17 as a deadline to reopen schools.

“While we’ve had some success in slowing the spread, it’s clear that this is going to go on for some time,” Hutchinson said. “The remainder of this school year is going to be closed. We’re not going to allow in-school instruction but we will continue with alternative methods of instruction through the end of this school year.”

The governor commended teachers, students, and parents for their efforts so far to continue the school year online.

“I know this is a hardship, but I think the teachers, parents, everyone is prepared for this,” he said.