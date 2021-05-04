Arkansas couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

National / World

by: Haylee Brooks,

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – A Little Rock couple is celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary.

Leroy Evatt, 103, has been married to 101-year-old Uvie Evatt for eight decades. The two grew up together in Vilonia, Arkansas.

Uvie Evatt said they’ve known each other for a lot longer than 80 years.

“Oh I don’t know, I wouldn’t even guess, I forgot, I don’t know, forever!” she said, laughing.

The couple hasn’t broken the world record for the longest marriage just yet (that’s 86 years according to Guinness World Records), but they are well on their way.

They have a lot of tips for a healthy life and marriage, including exercise, eating right, communicating and, of course, teamwork. 

“I’m the head of the house, she’s the neck, she controls the head,” said Leroy Evatt.

Through the years, they had a daughter, a granddaughter and now great grandkids to keep them young.

“Oh man! Theres nothing in the whole world like them!” said Uvie Evatt.

Their 6-year-old great-granddaughter, Molly Smith, calls them Wavie and Dado.

“I love Wavie and Dado because they are really really sweet to us,” said Molly.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories