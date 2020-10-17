Arkansas Department of Health releases vaccine distribution plan to CDC

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health has released a 50-page interim draft regarding a COVID-19 vaccination plan for the state of Arkansas.
Arkansas Department of Health had until close of business Friday to submit a draft of the COVID-19 vaccination plan to the Centers of Disease Control.
The ADH says all the information is subject to change.
The draft includes a three phase approach of releasing vaccines to the public.
In Phase 1, Arkansas personnel in critical functional roles in Phase-1A will receive initial COVID-19 vaccine to maintain Arkansas–wide operational capacity.
Phase-1B tier population will proportionally receive initial available, potentially limited, doses.
Phase 1-A
- Health care personnel likely to be exposed to patients with COVID-19, including those working in hospitals, home health care, primary care clinics, dialysis treatment centers, long-term care facilities, plasma and blood donation workers, public health nurses, school and university health clinics, and ADH Local Health Units
- Health care workers providing testing or vaccinations for COVID-19
- First-responders and emergency preparedness workers (e.g., Emergency Medical
Services (EMS), fire departments, etc.)
- Essential government leaders
Phase 1-B
- People at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, including those with
underlying medical conditions
- People 65 years of age and older
- Essential workers at increased risk:
o Daycare employees
o Employees of state correctional facilities
o K-12 school employees including teachers, aides, janitorial and other staff
o Law enforcement
o Meatpacking plant workers (particularly poultry workers)
o Other Government employees:
In Phase 2, in the scenario according to the ADH, the supply of available vaccine has increased providing access to vaccination services for a larger population.
- Vaccination is expanded to all Phase-1 populations not previously covered
- Target broad provider networks and health care settings, including:
- Medical facilities including physician offices, health clinics, and dental clinics and pharmacies
- Other critical infrastructure personnel, such as utility, transportation and grocery store
employees
- Other food processing and manufacturing plants.
- Residents of long-term care facilities and other congregate-living facilities
- University employees
In Phase 3, in the scenario according to the ADH, there is likely a sufficient vaccine supply and slowing demand for vaccinations.
- Expand Phase-2 vaccine administration network for increased access in Arkansas
- Monitor COVID-19 vaccine uptake and coverage in critical populations and enhance
strategies to reach populations with low vaccination uptake or coverage
- Target hard to reach populations, homeless, vulnerable populations, and low
vaccination uptake or coverage areas
- Focus on equitable vaccination access to vaccination services and allocations
