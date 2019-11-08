Army police officer reunites with K-9 partner

(WBRE) A Department of Army civilian police officer reunited with his K9 partner Wednesday after being apart for three years.

Jason Livingston waited with open arms as the adorable eight-year-old Dutch German Shepherd greeted him with hugs and kisses.

Their reunion is all thanks to local nonprofit, K9 Hero Haven.

Livingston worked as a Department of Army civilian police officer at Lackland Airforce Base in San Antonio, Texas. He then moved on to become a military working dog K9 handler, which is where he met Dutch.

Starting in August 2014, the two worked together in Iraq, where they located explosives on vehicles, buildings and other items coming into the U.S. Embassy.

