As Trump blames antifa, protest records show scant evidence

In a photo taken Friday, June 5, 2020, Scott Nichols, aka Amazing Scott, a local balloon artist, poses for The Associated Press in his backyard in Minneapolis. Nichols doesn’t consider himself very political, but when George Floyd died, he felt compelled to join the protests which happened to be a few blocks from his home. He was arrested during one of the protests and spent 48 hours in jail before he was released. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has characterized protesters who are clashing with law enforcement in the wake of George Floyd’s death as radical-left thugs engaging in domestic terrorism.

Some Democrats, including Minnesota’s governor and the Minneapolis mayor, tried at first to blame out-of-state far-right infiltrators for the unrest. But there’s scant evidence either is true.

The Associated Press analyzed court records, employment histories, social media posts and other public sources of information for 218 people arrested last weekend in Minneapolis and Washington, D.C., two cities at the epicenter of the protests.

The records show more than 85% of those charged were locals, and few appeared to have any affiliation with organized groups involved in the protests.

In a photo taken Friday, June 5, 2020, Scott Nichols, aka Amazing Scott, a local balloon artist, poses for The Associated Press in his balloon shop in Minneapolis. Nichols doesn’t consider himself very political, but when George Floyd died, he felt compelled to join the protests which happened to be a few blocks from his home. He was arrested during one of the protests and spent 48 hours in jail before he was released. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

FILE – In this Sunday, May 31, 2020, file photo, a police officer points a hand cannon at protesters who have been detained pending arrest on South Washington Street, in Minneapolis. President Donald Trump has characterized those clashing with law enforcement in the wake of George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer as radical-left thugs engaging in domestic terrorism. The Associated Press has found that more than 85 percent of those charged by police were locals. Only a handful appeared to have any affiliation with organized groups involved in the protests. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE – In this April 1, 2020, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. U.S. officials are vowing to “maximize federal law enforcement presence” in the nation’s capital after days of violent demonstrations. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

President Donald Trump departs after visiting outside St. John’s Church across Lafayette Park from the White House Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Part of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night. Walking with Trump are Attorney General William Barr, from left, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LATEST STORIES: