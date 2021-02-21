Ark. State Police: Lonoke police officer injured in shooting during recovery of abducted N.C. teen, suspect dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/FOX16/WKBN/WGHP)- Arkansas State Police confirmed Sunday that a shooting that injured a Lonoke police officer Saturday night was connected to the recovery of an abducted teen from North Carolina and the suspect in the case has died.

State police say the officer, who has not been identified at this time, is stable.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as William Ice, 38 of Jackson Center, Pennsylvania, was shot and later died.

According to a news release sent by Arkansas State Police, a state trooper found Ice critically injured from what preliminary appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Highway 31.

Two Lonoke police officers recognized a Dodge sport utility vehicle parked at the McDonald’s near Interstate 40 at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday. State police say it appeared to be a vehicle used in connection to a North Carolina child abduction case.

The officers got out of their car and approached the suspect vehicle, saw two people inside and ordered the driver to get out of the vehicle, according to officials.

Authorities say Ice complied but as he got out of the SUV, aimed a gun at one of the officers and started shooting, critically wounding the officer.

State police say the second Lonoke police officer returned fire as Ice got into the SUV and drove off.

ASP officials say a state trooper that was already in the area heard police radio communications reporting an officer down and saw the suspect vehicle leaving the McDonald’s parking lot.

Authorities say the state trooper pursued the vehicle through Lonoke South along Arkansas Highway 31 onto Raprich Road, where it got stuck in a snowbank.

Officials say a 14-year-old teen who was a passenger in the SUV got out and was secured by a state trooper.

According to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into the missing 14-year-old began on February 11. Davidson County deputies say it was discovered the teen was using her school-issued computer to communicate with a person, later idenitified as Ice, using multiple online platforms.

Investigators say Ice was also talking to several other girls in Alamance County, North Carolina.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators determined Ice took the 14-year-old girl from her home on February 11.

Arkansas State Police say the 14-year-old victim will be returned to North Carolina later Sunday.

State police say they are investigating the officer-involved shooting, while the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina and Pennsylvania State Police are involved in the child abduction investigation.