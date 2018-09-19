Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (AP) - Emergency official confirms 1 dead, at least 4 injured in shooting outside Pennsylvania judge's office.

4:25 p.m.



Pennsylvania State Police say the scene is secure and no more threat remains at the office of a district court judge where at least five people were injured.



A state police spokesman said on Twitter that no schools, businesses or offices are on lockdown as of about 4 p.m.



A Fayette County official confirmed that a coroner had been called to the scene after the shooting around 2 p.m. Two victims were flown and a third was taken by ambulance to a West Virginia hospital.



A police officer with a non-life-threatening injury was being treated at a hospital in nearby Uniontown.



It was unclear if the suspected shooter was injured or taken into custody by officers, but state police said the scene at District Judge Daniel Shimshock's office had been secured.



___



3:20 p.m.



A Fayette County official says at least five people have been injured in a shooting outside of a judge's office in Pennsylvania.



The Fayette County 911 center supervisor says a coroner has been called to the scene and four people were taken to the hospital.



Masontown Mayor Toni Petrus says one of her police officers received non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting that happened about 2 p.m. Wednesday at the office of District Judge Daniel Shimshock in Masontown, about 60 miles south of Pittsburgh.



The supervisor says two victims were flown to a West Virginia hospital by helicopter and another was taken by ambulance. The police officer was being treated for hand injuries at a local hospital.



Messages left with law enforcement and county officials were not immediately returned Wednesday.

