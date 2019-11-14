Breaking News
Several hurt in Southern California high school shooting

Several hurt in Southern California high school shooting

National / World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) – The Los Angeles County Fire Department says now there are three confirmed injuries following a shooting at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

Department spokesman Christopher Thomas says initial accounts of at least six victims Thursday morning may have been because of duplicate reports.

Thomas says it’s not known if the patients have gunshot wounds or other types of injuries. One is being flown to a hospital and two others are being transported by ambulance.

Sheriff’s deputies have swarmed the campus 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories