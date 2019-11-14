Several hurt in Southern California high school shooting

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) – The Los Angeles County Fire Department says now there are three confirmed injuries following a shooting at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

Department spokesman Christopher Thomas says initial accounts of at least six victims Thursday morning may have been because of duplicate reports.

Thomas says it’s not known if the patients have gunshot wounds or other types of injuries. One is being flown to a hospital and two others are being transported by ambulance.

Sheriff’s deputies have swarmed the campus 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Shooter at Saugus HS. Several injured. LASD resources on site and searching for suspect. Will be locking down area schools. Advise residents to shelter in place and report any suspicious activity — Undersheriff Tim Murakami (@LASDMurakami) November 14, 2019

If you live in neighborhood s anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911 — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

LATEST STORIES: