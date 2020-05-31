Atlanta police use tasers to remove driver from vehicle

***Warning. This item contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature.***

by: CNN, WGCL

ATLANTA, (WGCL) – New video shows Atlanta police officers using tasers to get two people out of a car.

Local reporters were broadcasting live Saturday night when they say officers approached this car and started breaking the glass and flattening tires.

The woman in the passenger seat was placed on the ground, zip-tied, and taken into custody.

Several officers took the man into custody, apparently using a taser in the process.

It is unclear what led up to the arrests. Police were starting to enforce a 9 p.m. curfew. Atlanta police say 70 people were taken into custody Saturday night.

Protests and anger over the death of George Floyd spread to dozens of cities across the country this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

