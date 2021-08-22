AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile or UScellular? Map shows which cell provider gives your area best coverage

(NEXSTAR) – Considering changing your wireless carrier to get better service? You may want to check this map first.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has created an interactive map comparing coverage from the four largest providers, AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and UScellular.

To check coverage in your area, either zoom in on the map below or type in your address. Then use the “Layers” list on the right side of the map to toggle between the providers, or compare them on top of each other.

Looking at the country as a whole, Verizon and AT&T have the most coverage, though it looks like Verizon fares a bit better out west. T-Mobile covers most of the country, but has a big hole in it’s coverage area centered on Nebraska. UScellular’s coverage is easily thinnest, with its strongest coverage area stretching from Wisconsin to Oklahoma.

The FCC updated the map this month using data collected up to May 15.

The map helps consumers compare two types of coverage. First, it shows you 4G LTE data coverage by each provider. “Specifically, it shows where customers can expect to receive 4G LTE broadband service at a minimum user download speed of five megabits per second (5 Mbps) and a user upload speed of one megabit per second (1 Mbps),” says the FCC website.

The map also lets you compare voice and text coverage in your area.

See more about how the map was made and how to use it on the FCC’s website here.