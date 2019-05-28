Baby killed in golf cart crash

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WCNC) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol confirms a 1-year-old boy was killed after he was ejected from a golf cart that struck a pothole.

Troopers report the accident happened on Sunday at around 5:40 p.m. Officials said a golf cart was traveling north on Pintail Run Lane when it struck a pothole. This caused a mechanical malfunction in the steering wheel and the golf cart overturned, troopers said.

Three adults and four children were riding on the cart at the time. The driver and front passenger were both holding 1-year-old boys. An adult and two 3-year-olds were riding in a rear facing seat.

All seven were taken to a nearby hospital where Kipton Jester was pronounced dead.

The stretch of road where the crash happened is not maintained by the state, so neighbors are responsible for fixing potholes themselves.