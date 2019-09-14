Backpacks for the Bahamas

(WPTV) – Wednesday was delivery time for colorful backpacks filled with blankets and toys for kids who lost their homes to Hurricane Dorian.

Cade Frye, 11, started collecting backpacks for boys and girls from the Bahamas.

On Wednesday, he delivered the backpacks to Dorian evacuees now staying in Jupiter, Florida.

It felt great and heartwarming and it was a little overwhelming when all of the kids came up to me. Because I didn’t want any of the kids to feel left out,” he said.

Cade will be delivering many more backpacks to families in the Bahamas.

