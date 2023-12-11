(KTLA) – It’s a Barbie world!

The 2024 Golden Globe nominations were announced Monday morning by Cedric “The Entertainer” and Wilmer Valderrama, and the Greta Gerwig-directed film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling leads the pack with nine nominations.

In the meantime, “Oppenheimer,” which was released on the same day, scored eight nominations.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“The Zone Of Interest”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Air”

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“May December”

“Poor Things”

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“The Boy and The Heron”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Suzume”

“Wish”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

“Barbie”

“Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”

“Oppenheimer”

“Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

“Anatomy Of A Fall” – France

“Fallen Leaves” – Finland

“Io Capitano” – Italy

“Past Lives” – USA

“Society of the Snow” – Spain

“The Zone of Interest” – United Kingdom/USA

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening – “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone – “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of A Fall”

Greta Lee – “Past Lives”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Cailee Spaeny – “Priscilla”

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Killers Of The Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo – “Rustin”

Barry Keoghan – “Saltburn”

Cillian Murphy – “Oppenheimer”

Andrew Scott – “All Of Us Strangers”

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman – “May December”

Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Nicolas Cage – “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet – “Wonka”

Matt Damon – “Air”

Paul Giamatti – “The Holdovers”

Joaquin Phoenix – “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright – “American Fiction”

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt – “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster – “Nyad”

Julianne Moore – “May December”

Rosamund Pike – “Saltburn”

Da’vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers”

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe – “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro – “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. – “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling – “Barbie”

Charles Melton – “May December”

Mark Ruffalo – “Poor Things”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig – “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos – “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan – “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese – “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Celine Song – “Past Lives”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach – “Barbie”

Tony Mcnamara – “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan – “Oppenheimer”

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song – “Past Lives”

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari – “Anatomy Of A Fall”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Jerskin Fendrix – “Poor Things”

Ludwig Göransson – “Oppenheimer”

Joe Hisaishi – “The Boy And The Heron”

Mica Levi – “The Zone Of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton – “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse”

Robbie Robertson – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Addicted To Romance” — “She Came To Me”/ Music & Lyrics By: Bruce Springsteen

“Dance The Night” — “Barbie”/ Music & Lyrics By: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

“I’m Just Ken” — “Barbie”/ Music & Lyrics By: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Peaches” — “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” / Music & Lyrics By: Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

“Road To Freedom” — “Rustin”/ Music & Lyrics By: Lenny Kravitz

“What Was I Made For?” — “Barbie”/ Music & Lyrics By: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell

Best Television Series – Drama

“1923”

“The Crown”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last Of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“Only Murders In The Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

“All The Light We Cannot See”

“Beef”

“Daisy Jones & The Six”

“Fargo”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Lessons In Chemistry”

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren – “1923”

Bella Ramsey – “The Last Of Us”

Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Imelda Staunton – “The Crown”

Emma Stone – “The Curse”

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Gary Oldman – “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal – “The Last Of Us”

Jeremy Strong – “Succession”

Dominic West – “The Crown”

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Selena Gomez – “Only Murders In The Building”

Natasha Lyonne – “Poker Face”

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders In The Building”

Jason Segel – “Shrinking”

Martin Short – “Only Murders In The Building”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear”

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Riley Keough – “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Brie Larson – “Lessons In Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen – “Love & Death”

Juno Temple – “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz – “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong – “Beef”

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Matt Bomer – “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin – “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Jon Hamm – “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson – “White House Plumbers”

David Oyelowo – “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Steven Yeun – “Beef”

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role On Television

Elizabeth Debicki – “The Crown”

Abby Elliott – “The Bear”

Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron – “Succession”

Meryl Streep – “Only Murders In The Building”

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role On Television

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”

James Marsden – “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss–Bachrach – “The Bear”

Alan Ruck – “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård – “Succession”

Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television

Ricky Gervais – “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

Trevor Noah – “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

Chris Rock – “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

Amy Schumer – “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”

Sarah Silverman – “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”

Wanda Sykes – “Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer”

The 81st Golden Globes will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Jan. 7, 2024, at 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.