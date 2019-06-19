Baseball brawl caught on camera

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KUSA) – Several people were cited and at least one person was seriously injured after a fight erupted at a youth baseball game in Lakewood, Colorado Saturday.

The Lakewood Police Department tweeted video of the fight on the baseball fields at Westgate Elementary School on Tuesday. Officers are trying to learn more about what happened, most specifically the identity of the man wearing a white shirt and teal shorts.

“These coaches and parents, unhappy with a baseball game involving 7-year-olds and a 13-year-old umpire, took over the field and began assaulting each other,” a Facebook post from the department reads.

The Lakewood Police Department said the baseball game involved teams from Bear Creek and Denver, and that parents were upset by a call made by the young umpire.

“These parents and coaches decided to take it out on each other,” said John Romero, a public information officer for the Lakewood Police Department. “It’s horrible.”