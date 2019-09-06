Breaking News
BREAKING: Two car accident in Wichita causes rollover, police investigating

Behind the scenes of Hurricane Dorian Coverage

National / World

by: Tony Mirones

Posted: / Updated:

While hurricane Dorian rocked the East Coast, reporters and photographers embedded themselves at strategic locations to bring viewers and readers the latest information. One crew was from WSPA from the Greenville-Spartanburg area.

Reporter Stefany Bornman and photojournalist Dustin Martin stayed in Charleston, S.C. to gather information. They broadcast every night to stations around the country. From Las Vegas, Nevada, to Des Moines, Iowa, the duo braved the elements for a paycheck.

The crew tells of their experiences of fear, comradery, and friendliness while working there. This was an impromptu interview between their broadcasts during the 11 p. m. hour Thursday.

Plus you will get a behind the scenes look at what went on to transmit them into your TV, computer, and phone or tablet.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories