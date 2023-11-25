BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Score deals on tablets from Apple, Samsung and Amazon

Black Friday might be behind us, but that only means one thing: big savings on Cyber Monday. The idea behind Cyber Monday is that retailers shift their discounts from in-store purchases to online shopping.

So, if you have had your eye on a new device, there are plenty of terrific discounts on high-end tablets, such as the Apple iPad (9th Generation), Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet and Microsoft Surface Pro 9.

Whether you want a minimalist tablet for casual streaming and gaming or a high-powered device for video editing and running graphics-intensive apps, you can find an excellent sale on a top-of-the-line device on Cyber Monday. We’ve been hunting for discounts nonstop and have you covered with the best Cyber Monday tablet deals, so read on to see what’s on sale.

Apple tablet deals

You’re probably already familiar with Apple’s flagship tablet, the iPad, since it’s been around longer than many others in our buying guide, and on Cyber Monday, you can buy one at a great discount. The iPad is loved for its user-friendly operating software, seamless integration with other Apple devices and premium design.

The iPad (9th Generation) has an A13 Bionic chip for super fast performance, an ultra-wide front camera that keeps you centered during video and conference calls and a vivid 10.2-inch Retina display. Touch ID is built into the top button for added biometric security, and you can choose from 64GB and 256GB storage options.

With an A14 Bionic chip and a crisp 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, the iPad (10th Generation) is a must-buy for those who want the fastest iPad with the most premium features. Improved battery life means it can last a full day with moderate usage, and the all-screen design minimizes edges and borders so you can see more.

Those who want a lightweight tablet for school work, watching their favorite content, listening to music and gaming on the go will love the iPad Air (5th Generation). This iPad has an M1 chip for smooth multitasking and playing graphics-intensive games without lag, and Wi-Fi 6 for quickly downloading and uploading files and data.

Amazon tablet deals

Amazon Fire tablets are excellent for those who don’t want to spend too much money. They have fast processors, offer access to many third-party apps and are perfect for casual gaming, working on school or office tasks on the go and streaming HD content.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet – 43% OFF

The Fire HD 10 tablet is 2% faster than its predecessor and has a crisp 10.1-inch display that’s excellent for streaming HD TV shows and movies. It boasts impressive battery life that lasts up to 13 hours on a full charge and expandable storage up to 1TB.

Other Amazon tablet deals

Lenovo tablet deals

Lenovo tablets are among the best non-Apple tablets because of their powerful processors, high-end specs and superior build quality. The best thing about Lenovo tablets is that they aren’t too expensive, and on Cyber Monday, you can save even more on a brand-new model.

This tablet has a 10.6-inch display and a quad-speaker system that delivers impressive audio quality for a tablet. The Lenovo on-screen Memo app makes screen input effortless, and Immersive Reading mode reduces eyestrain during extended reading or study sessions.

Microsoft tablet deals

Besides the Apple iPad, we consider the Microsoft Surface tablet the best. It boasts a high-quality build and design. Although expensive, it can be had for a significant discount on Cyber Monday.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 – 28% OFF

This two-in-one tablet packs the processing power of a standard laptop and the versatility of a tablet. It has an immersive 13-inch touch screen, a built-in kickstand and an HD camera that squarely positions you in the frame. It includes a Slim Pen 2 stylus with a built-in haptic motor.

Samsung tablet deals

The Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets are the primary competitor of the Apple iPad, and the great thing about them is that they offer comparable performance at a much more affordable price. The Samsung Tab tablet is sleek, allows customization and offers expandable storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 – 34% OFF

This tablet has a dazzling HD display with a slim border, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for fast streaming and data downloads, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor for fast performance and an ultra-wide camera for capturing crisp photos and 4K video.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 – 17% OFF

With a generous 10.9-inch display, the S9 is one of Samsung’s best tablets. It has an IP68 rating, making it one of only a few waterproof and dust-resistant tablets. It has 128GB of internal storage, the rechargeable battery lasts for about 18 hours, and it is compatible with Samsung’s S Pen.

Other Samsung tablet deals

Google tablet deals

Google is best known for its search engine and home automation devices, but the tech giant has a few tablets and mobile phones in its stable. Not to be outdone by rivals such as Apple and Samsung, the company has so excellent tablets on discount for Cyber Monday.

Google Pixel Tablet – 20% OFF

Google’s 11-inch tablet comes with a charging dock that turns the tablet into a smart screen with an attached speaker. It has 128GB of internal storage, is the first tablet with the Google Tensor G2 chip and runs on the Android operating system. It is also fully compatible with other Pixel devices.

Which retailer has the best Cyber Monday tablet deals?

Retailers with a wide selection of electronics offer the best Cyber Monday tablet deals. We recommend shopping primarily at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, and if you find a hot deal at one of those, check out the other two to see which has the better discount.

FAQ

Should I wait until Cyber Monday to buy a tablet?

Although Cyber Monday is known for its sales on electronics, it’s not always a good idea to pass up on a deal in favor of waiting for another on Cyber Monday. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are similar, and Cyber Monday is meant to serve as a backup plan for those who couldn’t get what they wanted on Black Friday. It’s best to shop on Black Friday and jump on hot deals because there is no guarantee the tablet you’re looking to buy will also be on sale on Cyber Monday.

Will Amazon devices be on sale during Cyber Monday?

Amazon always drops the prices of its products during big sales events such as Prime Day and Black Friday, and Cyber Monday is no exception. Amazon offers products across many categories, but the most significant savings are found in its electronics and smart devices. We recommend shopping for Fire TVs, streaming devices, and Echo devices such as smart speakers, earbuds and displays.

How to choose the best tablet?

The iPad is the most user-friendly tablet, boasts a fantastic display and works well when synced with other Apple devices. However, iPads are typically more expensive than other tablets. An Android or Microsoft tablet is more suitable if you want one that lets you download and run third-party programs. Besides the operating system, you should consider the screen size, processing power, RAM, built-in storage and battery life.

