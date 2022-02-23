(The Hill) – President Biden on Wednesday announced sanctions against a controversial Russian natural gas pipeline.

Biden said in a statement that his administration would put sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the parent company of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and its corporate officers.

His action follows Russia’s incursion into Ukraine. The president described the move as part of “initial” actions related to Russia’s actions, and warned that it could go further in the future.

“These steps are another piece of our initial tranche of sanctions in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. As I have made clear, we will not hesitate to take further steps if Russia continues to escalate,” he said.

Last year, the Biden administration waived sanctions on the pipeline — generating pushback from Democrats and Republicans alike who said it should take a harder line on Russia.

It was reported at the time that the administration had waived the sanctions to improve relations with Germany, where the vessel was slated to bring fuel.

But, following Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, Germany has also turned against the pipeline. On Tuesday, it announced that it would block the vessel’s certification.