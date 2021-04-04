Bikers For Christ holds 6th annual “Feed the Fishermen” event

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – The temperatures may have dropped a bit in the past few days, but, fortunately, the sun was out and bright for North Central West Virginia Bikers For Christ to hold its annual event.

A look at the lake on Saturday





“This is our sixth year at Curtisville Lake and we come out and have a cookout,” Church Elder Jim Glaspell said. “We share food and the love of christ with the fisherman and we call is ‘Feed the Fisherman’.”

The lucky fishermen were fed pulled pork.

But, not just any pulled pork.

Church members gather around the tent where food is being prepared

“Bikers For Christ is famous for their pulled pork barbecue,” Glaspell said. “And we come here and to lots of other venues and we just prepare pull pork and we give it away freely.”

All in all, 18 members of the church were at the lake on Saturday. They were joined by some other churches, pastors and friends of the congregation. They had a meat smoker going, filling up the air with the aroma of their enticing pork.

Everyone who got a meal seemed to be happy. Glaspell said that’s par for the course when Bikers For Christ serves meals.

Church members clapping after enjoying a worship song on the guitar



“No complaints ever,” he said.

There were also no complaints from church members who were serving food, laughing, playing guitar and singing songs of worship.

“It’s going really well,” Glaspell said. “We’ve enjoyed fellowship with each other today and we’ve enjoyed being able to serve the people that’s fishing and enjoying God’s creation here today.”