Black bear killed after seen climbing trees in Oklahoma backyard

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a bizarre situation for homeowners in Norman, Oklahoma on Wednesday night.
Officials say a black bear was seen roaming through yards and climbing trees in the area of Berry and Lindsey in Norman around 9:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
Norman police, fire crews, and workers with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife rushed to the scene to try and tranquilize the animal.
However, a witness at the scene said the bear was shot and killed.
Video captured at the scene appears to show the bear struggling to walk after being tranquilized.
Officials with the Norman Police Department say the bear charged a wildlife law enforcement officer and a Game Warden, who shot the bear. However, witnesses described a different scene.
At this point, it is unclear exactly where the bear came from and how it got to the neighborhood.