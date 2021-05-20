Black bear killed after seen climbing trees in Oklahoma backyard

National / World

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a bizarre situation for homeowners in Norman, Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

Officials say a black bear was seen roaming through yards and climbing trees in the area of Berry and Lindsey in Norman around 9:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

Norman police, fire crews, and workers with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife rushed to the scene to try and tranquilize the animal.

However, a witness at the scene said the bear was shot and killed.

Video captured at the scene appears to show the bear struggling to walk after being tranquilized.

Officials with the Norman Police Department say the bear charged a wildlife law enforcement officer and a Game Warden, who shot the bear. However, witnesses described a different scene.

At this point, it is unclear exactly where the bear came from and how it got to the neighborhood.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories