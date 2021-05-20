Black bear killed after seen climbing trees in Oklahoma backyard

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a bizarre situation for homeowners in Norman, Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

Officials say a black bear was seen roaming through yards and climbing trees in the area of Berry and Lindsey in Norman around 9:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

Norman police, fire crews, and workers with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife rushed to the scene to try and tranquilize the animal.

However, a witness at the scene said the bear was shot and killed.

BEAR FOUND IN NORMAN: This video shows the moments a bear fell from a tree in Norman. He’d been tranquilized beforehand. Homeowner tells us eventually wildlife crews shot and killed the bear. No people were injured. @kfor pic.twitter.com/978c89kQHX — Emily Akins (@akins_emily) May 20, 2021

Video captured at the scene appears to show the bear struggling to walk after being tranquilized.

Officials with the Norman Police Department say the bear charged a wildlife law enforcement officer and a Game Warden, who shot the bear. However, witnesses described a different scene.

At this point, it is unclear exactly where the bear came from and how it got to the neighborhood.