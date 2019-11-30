Black Friday shooting shutters Syracuse shopping mall

National / World

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Syracuse are looking for a gunman who shot a man in the leg Friday inside a shopping mall.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. and caused a lockdown at the Destiny USA mall.

Police said the shooting appeared to stem from an assault or altercation and was not a random act.

Investigators said the man’s injuries were not considered to be life threatening.

Several Black Friday shoppers posted to social media about hiding inside stores after the gunfire rang out.

Police Chief Kenton Buckner told reporters that officers responded to the mall within seconds of the shooting.

He said the gunman remained on the loose late Friday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories