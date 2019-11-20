Blast levels Michigan Home

(WOOD) – Family members of the father and son injured when their Michigan home exploded Tuesday afternoon say they’re focused more on what they still have rather than what they lost.

Brandon and Riley Stock, a father and his 17-year-old son, were in the basement of their home near Ravenna when an explosion leveled the house and set it on fire.

Both victims were badly burned and said to be in critical but stable condition as of late Tuesday afternoon.

The home is a total loss. Only the garage remained standing when firefighters cleared the scene.

Shortly before the blast, neighbors said a company delivered propane to the home. Firefighters said they didn’t yet know if that had anything to do with the explosion.

