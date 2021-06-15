Boat explosion injures 6 people at the Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDENTON, Mo. (Nexstar Media Wire) — A boat explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks injured six people Tuesday afternoon. Those injured include a 16-year-old boy and an adult who were airlifted to hospitals. Two other adults, a 12-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old boy were also taken to hospitals for treatment.

Missouri Highway Patrol troopers said a 2007 26-foot Searay Sun Deck suffered a mechanical problem and caused a fuel-related fire while it was docked around 1:40 p.m.

All of the injured are from either Gretna or Elk Horn, Nebraska.

