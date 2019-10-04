Mom close to getting her green card receives deportation letter from ICE

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPTV) – Imagine being told your American dream has an expiration date. That’s what’s happening to a Boca Raton, Florida woman who came to the U.S. 16 years ago and is now at risk of losing everything she’s worked for.

At her last immigration hearing, Ane Maschiach was given a paper that says she says five months to go back to Brazil or she will be arrested. She knows she made a mistake by coming to the U.S. illegally, but now she says she’s one step away from getting her green card and her time is running out.

“I haven’t even told my daughter because she’s 8, so the little one, he doesn’t really understand yet. He will know when I’m not here, but I can’t tell my daughter,” said Maschiach.

For five years, Machiach has been going to immigration hearings and says she’s in the last step to be approved for her green card.

“I mean we pretty much did everything by the book,” said Shai Machiach, Ane’s husband. “Everything that was asked for,” she added.

