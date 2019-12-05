Body camera shows officer shoot fleeing teen

CERES, Calif. (KCRA) — Newly released body camera video shows the events leading up to a Ceres, California police officer opening fire and killing a 15-year-old boy.

Carmen “Spencer” Mendez was shot in August 2018 after a police chase of a dark-colored Lexus that ended when Mendez jumped out of the car and ran into a field.

Body camera video released Wednesday by the city of Ceres shows an officer driving up behind the Lexus and opening fire at Mendez as he runs away into an orchard. The officer did not give any commands before firing his weapon.

Another officer then arrives, and the officer who fired his gun says, “He’s got a gun.”

The officer who shot Mendez then approaches the teen’s body and says to put his hands up. The teen is lying face down on the ground motionless as he’s restrained.

A few minutes later, the officer tells another officer at the scene that he saw the teen run into the field with a handgun in his hand. The officer says he shot at the teen and the teen did not shoot back.

The Lexus had earlier been connected to two separate incidents, which prompted the chase.

In the first case, police received a report of someone in a Lexus brandishing a gun near Smyrna Community Park in Ceres.

In the second case, an elderly woman was injured in a hit-and-run in the area of Whitmore Avenue and Mitchell Road. The woman was treated and released from the hospital, a sheriff’s office spokesman said at the time of the incident.

Ceres police tried to initiate a traffic stop of the Lexus, but the driver did not pull over. A chase then ensued.

Mendez’s family attorney said the officer shot the 15-year-old in the back.

“(The officer) had a K9. If he was concerned about apprehending somebody, he could have released his dog,” said attorney Mark Merin. “Instead, just Johnny on the spot killed a 15-year-old.”

At the time of the shooting, the sheriff’s department said Mendez was armed with a gun and that detectives found multiple guns inside the car.

“He certainly wasn’t turning around, pointing anything at anybody. I didn’t see anything in his hand,” said Merin. “The officers say they found a gun somewhere in the field, not in the immediate vicinity of Spencer.”

Besides Mendez, there were four others in the Lexus. A 20-year-old was arrested on an unrelated warrant, and two boys and a girl were released after they spoke with authorities.

The city agreed to pay Mendez’s family $2.1 million in a civil settlement in the case. The Mendez family is one of two families the city is paying. The same officer shot and killed another man in the line of duty 10 months before killing Mendez, according to Merin. Merin said the city of Ceres reached a $2 million settlement with Nicholas Pimentel’s family after the same officer shot and killed him in October 2017.

“What I get out of this is these officers are not trained, not disciplined, not corrected,” said Merin. “They’re not terminated after being involved in these kinds of killings. It shows a total lack of leadership, but it also shows a lack of reverence for human life.”

