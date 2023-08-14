WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Boeing announced on Monday that it is committing $500,000 to assist with recovery and relief efforts in Hawaii following the deadly wildfires.

Half of the donation will be sent to American Red Cross to help to maintain shelters for those seeking refuge and provide comfort kits, clean-up kits, nourishing meals, information and other resources.

“Our thoughts are with those in need after the devastating wildfires swept through Hawaii,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are so grateful for partners like Boeing as we work together to provide help and hope for communities in the wake of these catastrophic wildfires.”

The other half will be sent to Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund to provide rapid response and recovery, including shelter, food, grief support and more to impacted communities.

“Our focus with the Maui Strong Fund at this stage is to bring relief to Maui residents as quickly and effectively as possible. Funding is going directly to partners on the ground who are providing shelter, food, showers, animal care, grief support and other services as they arise,” said Micah Kāne, CEO and president of Hawai’i Community Foundation. “A heartfelt mahalo (thank you) to Boeing and other donors who have stepped up to support our community in the times we need it most—the level of generosity we’ve seen in the past few days has been truly unprecedented.”

Boeing employs 151 people in Hawaii. Over the past five years, the company has donated over $760,000 to charitable causes in Hawaii communities.

