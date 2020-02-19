Boeing finds a new issue with Max, debris in fuel tanks

Boeing has a new problem with the grounded 737 Max. The company has found debris inside the fuel tanks of some of the planes.

Boeing said Tuesday the problem was discovered during maintenance work on planes that have been built but haven’t been delivered to airlines because the Max is still grounded after two deadly crashes.

Boeing is testing changes in flight-control software after two crashes killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Boeing says the fuel-tank issue won’t change the company’s expectation that regulators will certify the plane to fly again sometime in mid-2020.

