NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A bomb squad greeted a JetBlue flight from Orlando to Newark on Wednesday after authorities were alerted to a possible security threat, officials said.

No injuries were reported, according to Port Authority. A person was taken into custody. Police have not yet publicly identified the individual or specified what the charges are.

JetBlue flight 2028 taxied to a remote area after landing in Newark, a JetBlue spokesperson said. About 100 people were onboard. The plane was cleared after it landed.

“The safety of our customers and crewmembers is JetBlue’s first priority, and we will work to support law enforcement with their investigation,” the spokesperson said.

The FBI was first notified of a possible bomb threat at 10:25 a.m., according to Port Authority. The plane was fully cleared shortly before 1 p.m.