Border Protection finds $60 million worth of marijuana in a shipment of limes

(KTLA) -- Seventeen years after Dr. Ramen Chmait helped save the lives of twins Aspen and Ashley Somers, he discovered they were accepted to the University of Southern California, where he now works.

"We just want to say thank you because you saved our lives and helped us get to where we are today," Aspen Somers, 17, said to the doctor over a Zoom call Tuesday. "Without you we probably wouldn’t exist."