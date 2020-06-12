Boy Scout leader in Missouri charged in murder-for-hire plot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KSDK) – A Missouri Cub Scout leader accused of molesting several young boys is now facing additional charges after police say he attempted to have some of his victims killed in order to silence them.

On Thursday, prosecutors charged Matthew Baker, 50, with four counts of tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution after O’Fallon police said he asked a cellmate to have someone on the outside of the jail walls hurt at least two of his five known victims. Those victims are 9 and 10 years old, according to court documents.

“The depths of evil in this person are something I haven’t seen very often in my career,” said St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar.

The murder-for-hire scheme unraveled in February when a man who once shared a cell with Baker told police that Baker wanted him to deliver a letter to one of his victim’s families.

“So, he sits down with the detective and he relays all the info, but before he does he says, ‘This is a bad guy. I’m scared what this guy might be capable of, and I think it’s important. I don’t want anything, I’m not asking for anything, I just want you guys to know this,’” Lohmar said of Baker’s cellmate.

