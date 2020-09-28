Brain-eating amoeba kills 6-year-old boy

by: KPRC-TV

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KPRC) – The city of Lake Jackson, Texas offered free cases of water Saturday afternoon after issuing a ‘Do Not Use’ water advisory that was later downgraded to a ‘Water Boil’ notice. 

The latest order will be in place until the water system is flushed and disinfected, officials said.

The ‘Do Not Use’ water advisory came after 6-year-old Josiah McIntye contracted a rare and fatal brain-eating amoeba. 

Brazoria County Health officials said the amoeba is a parasite that is generally acquired through water.

Local and state health officials are testing the water supply in the area. They have collected 11 water samples, and three of those came back from amoeba. Those samples came from the city’s splash pad storage tank, a downtown fire hydrant, and the 6-year-old boy’s home.

